Minimum wage: FG, Labour in closed door meeting

The Federal Government and the organised labour are currently in closed door meeting over the impasse in the implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage.

The Federal Government, in its effort to avert a planned industrial action by the organised labour, initiated the dialogue.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting has in attendance, the acting Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi Esan; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; TUC Secretary General and the Secretary of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Alade Lawal Bashir.

Details later.

