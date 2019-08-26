Minimum wage: FG deliberately delaying implementation – NLC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the federal government of delay in the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC which held in Kano and was declared open by Governor Adullahi Umar Ganduje. The meeting held on August 21.

The communiqué, signed by NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and former General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, called for the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage with effect from the day President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law.

It said the FG and other tiers of government can no longer hide under protracted negotiations with workers in the public sector for consequential salary adjustment based on the new national minimum wage to delay the implementation. According to the communiqué, the union expressed concerns over the rising insecurity in country, adding that most of the victims are workers and the poor citizens.

NLC, however, said rallies would hold across the country to sensitize government and citizens on the need to address insecurity.

Also, the union unanimously rejected any move to increase the pump price of refined petroleum products.

Commending the FG on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the union expressed delight as the FG robustly engaged social partners particularly organized labour and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in prior to Nigeria’s ratification of the AfCFTA.

Rejecting further hike in electricity tariff, the NEC called on the government to make electricity available and affordable.

On the national economy, the NEC also urged the government to take adequate steps to develop people-oriented socio-economic policies to address endemic poverty and inequality faced by workers and citizens all over the country.

