Minimum wage: Buhari directs immediate conclusion of adjustment talks

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate conclusion of negotiation on the consequential adjustment between the government and the Joint National Public Service Negating Council to ensure immediate implementation of a new minimum wage, Daily Trust reports.

The President also directed the setting up of a Presidential Committee on Salaries and Wages to be saddled with the responsibility of receiving complaints and reviewing salaries and work schedule as well as assigning appropriate salaries to different categories of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this when he received the leadership and members of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) in his office in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Ngige added that the president also directed that a time limit should be set for the conclusion of negotiation between government and workers.

He said the president was worried the delay in concluding negotiation will lead to a huge backlog of arrears that many states may not be in a position to pay as the states were waiting for the conclusion of negotiation at the federal level.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App