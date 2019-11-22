Minimising pension fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

There are countless ways of perpetrating pension fraud in Nigeria and elsewhere around the world. While pension management entities and law enforcement agencies are trying to minimise pension frauds, the perpetrators are equally at work to be ahead of those trying to stop their criminal activities.

The sad reality is that there is not even a single pension management entity that is entirely immune to fraud. And this fact indicates that technology, forensic audit and hyper-security consciousness can hardly confer that absolute immunity against such thefts by those who are determined to steal from pension pots.

In Nigeria as in much other parts of the world, the pension fraud is largely perpetrated by those entrusted to manage the system. It can be under private sector or government management teams.

Sadly cases abound in Nigeria and elsewhere in the world to clearly illustrate this point, which is that, pension fraud, or its other name, pension theft, is devastatingly rampant. It universally has the terribly painful consequence of pushing innocent, elderly people, into old-age penury.

In Nigeria, the alleged Police Pension fraud to the tune of N14 billion in which many people, among them now a deceased Director in the Federal Civil Service were named by the investigating agencies, illustrates the problem. The media on March 22, 2018 reported the conviction of a pension thief by the Appeal Court. He was jailed for six years and fined over N22 billion for stealing about N24 billion from Police Pension fund.

There are more cases of alleged Pension theft undergoing prosecution in Nigerian courts. Some are sensational, celebrated and in the limelight, while others that are not judged as news-sellers, are below the media radar and outside public glare. With or without limelight or publicity in the media, every pension fraud produces multiple victims, whose lives are invariably touched negatively.

The former Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Barrister Ikeazor said during a visit to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) earlier this year that, her office was regularly inundated with cases of pension scam, often perpetrated by fraudsters, and sometimes by the pensioners, or their next-of-kin.

The Directorate advised federal retirees to beware of fraudsters that might want to take advantage of them.

On its part, the National Pension Commission said that some fraudsters under the disguise of being relatives of workers and retirees of the Contributory Pension Scheme had approached Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to collect the pensions of contributors

“In the event of payment to wrong beneficiaries, PFA shall be liable and pay from its statutory reserve fund,” PenCom warned in a Circular dated October 4, 2019.

The Commission regretfully indicated that indeed, fraudsters have deceived some of the PFAs with fake documents, and successfully collected the pension benefits of some living workers and retirees whom they falsely said have died.

Outside Nigeria, The Pension Regulator, United Kingdom, reported on February 12, 2019 that, “Organised crime groups led by married couples or families are running pension scams worth millions of pounds.”

On July 19, 2019, The Times of London reported that “Pension scams are costing British savers up to £4 billion a year.”

The City Wire Funds Insider, a UK-based online medium, reported that pension theft was so rampant there that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) wants to tackle it by setting up a pensions fraud task force comprising the Department for Work and Pensions, HM Revenue & Customs, the Economic Crime Council, the Department of Business Innovation and Skills, the National Crime Agency, The Pensions Regulator and the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

The essence of focusing on pension theft in today is to raise awareness of the menace among retirees so that they can be more vigilant and less trusting of offers of assistance from do-gooders, who might be scammers bent on depriving them of their pensions.

Unceasing vigilance is compulsory.

