Miners Association urges Dangote, BUA groups to embrace dialogue

Apparently miffed by the ugly turn the lingering face-off between Dangote Group and BUA Group over the ownership of three mining sites in Obu, Okpella, Edo State, had taken, the Miners Association of Nigeria yesterday called the feuding parties to ‘sheath their swords’ and embrace dialogue to end the lingering crisis.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust on the disagreements of the two groups over the mining sites, which further escalated since the weekend despite subsisting court suits on the contested sites, the president of the association, Alhaji Kabiru Kankara, denounced the current approach by the parties to settle their scores and specifically advised them to eschew all that could threaten the future of the sector.

According to him, escalating the current bickering in the public domain over what could amicably be resolved through dialogue is inimical to the industry and should, therefore, be avoided at all costs.

“Yes, as a body, we as the umbrella body of all miners in the country are not happy with what is going on over the disputed mining sites between the two groups. If the disagreement is not carefully managed, it will adversely affect the future of the industry, particularly now that all hands should be on desk to attract investments into the sector.

“So, we are strongly advising the two parties to suspend all forms of accusations and counter accusations on the disputed sites and amicably resolve their differences. We are not happy with the way the disagreement is taking now. We want the Dangote and BUA groups’ board and management to dialogue and find a lasting solution to the problem in the interest of the economy and the country at large”, Alhaji Kankara pleaded.

It would be recalled that the two groups had over the past been embroiled in a lingering tussle over the ownership of three mining sites located in in Obu, Okpella in Edo State.

Only yesterday, the groups published several adverts in major newspapers with each claiming legal ownership of the sites. While the BUA Group hinged its claims on Mining Leases Nos. 18912 and 18913, the Dangote Group argued that it remained the legal holder and owner of the sites based on Mining Lease No. 2541ML issued to it on the disputed sites.

When contacted, no senior official of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development was ready to comment on the matter.

However, one staff in the Public Relations unit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “my senior officers or the Minister may not like to speak on this matter since most of the issues the companies are fighting over are pending before the law courts”

