Miller-Uibo sparkles as Blake shows he is not spent force

Bahamas star Shaunae Miller-Uibo came from behind to overhaul home hope Dina Asher-Smith and win a star-studded women’s 200 metres at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

Asher-Smith fell just short, as did her compatriot Adam Gemili in the men’s 100m, the injury-plagued sprinter being held off by the slimmest of margins by Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake.

There was a consolation for Asher-Smith as well as two-time world champion at the distance Dafne Schippers who finished a distant fourth.

That’s because Miller-Uibo will only contest the event in which she is Olympic champion – the 400m – at the world championships in Doha which begin on September 27.

