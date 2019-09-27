Miller-Uibo hopes to bring respite to hurricane-hit Bahamas

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaunae Miller-Uibo would love to add world outdoor 400 metres gold to her Olympic title, not just for personal reasons but to bring some joy to the Bahamas which was left devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The 25-year-old has already donated $25 000 to the island communities of Grand Bahama and Abaco which bore the brunt of Dorian’s fury in early September leaving 52 people dead with as many as 1 300 still listed as missing a week ago.

More than 7 000 inhabitants of the Abacos or Grand Bahama lost their homes, and 2 000 are still living in shelters.

