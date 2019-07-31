Militia vandalise Kashimbila power transmission line

Suspected militia have vandalised the power transmission line from newly constructed 40MW Kashimbila hydropower station in Taraba State.

The power line, which is to supply electricity to Wukari and Donga Local Government Areas, was vandalised two days to its test-run.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal confirmed the incident yesterday.

