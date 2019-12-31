‘Military will not expose police to danger’

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked whether the plan to pull out the military would also affect the North-east region, Ekwe-Ibas said, “I better make it very clear that an assessment of what the military will do will be based on the situation on ground.

“It is not expected that the military will withdraw when it is apparent that there is still some threats in such locations. I am sure we are also aware that the nation is procuring equipment for the military. It is expected that before the second quarter of next year, most of the equipment shall be in place.

“With that, it is also believed that the Nigeria police will take the lead in containing security in such areas that must have been assessed to be in the right place to sustain. I don’t believe that a responsible military will want to withdraw when it is apparent that there is still risk that cannot be overcome by the police,” he said.

