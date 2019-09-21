Military thwarts insurgents attack on Dikwa

ADVERTISEMENT
The Nigeria military yesterday repelled an attempt by suspected Boko Haram insurgents to attack Dikwa town in Borno, a source said.
The incident happened at about 6:30pm when residents heard sporadic guns shots.
According to the source, the Air Force responded swiftly to support ground troops.
One source said “This is to confirm the Boko Haram attack that was quickly thwarted by the swift intervention of the Air Force. They were coming from Marte Local Government Area axis.”
