Military set to withdraw from volatile areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria not at war – Naval chief The Nigerian military will from the first quarter of 2020 begin gradual withdrawal of its forces deployed to some volatile areas across the country, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, said yesterday. He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja,…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Download Daily Trust News App