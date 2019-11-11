Military promotes over 320 senior officers

ADVERTISEMENT

…Do more on national security – Reps

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday announced the promotion of over 320 senior officers to their next ranks in a massive exercise that cuts across the three Services.

In the Nigerian Air Force 99 senior officers were announced; in the Nigerian Navy 140 benefitted; while more than 82 were promoted in the Nigerian Army.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said those promoted in the Air Force comprised 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM); 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts), to Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs), to the rank of Gp Capt.

Promoted to the rank of AVM included Air Cdres Ayoola Jolasinmi, Hassan Abubakar, Jackson Yusuf, Austine Imafidor, Pius Oahimire, Dalhat Ladan, Cosmas Ozougwu, Isah Muhammad, Sunday Makinde, Abubakar Yusuf, Abubakar Adamu, Ado Inuwa and Ademola Durotoye.

Promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre were Ahmed Idris, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Olusola Akinboyewa, Isaac Subi, Japhet Ekwuribe, Solomon Lazarus, Ahmed Dari, Emeka Ashiegbu and Abdullahi Bello.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Cdre included Yuhana Katabiya, Gambo Adamu, Alheri Dakwat, Olayinka Oyesola, Adedoyin Oyenusi, Edward Gapkwet, Friday Ekpah, Luther Kamat, Joktan Chidama, Felix Uwakara, Mikail Abdulraheem and Ernest Owai. Gp Capts Glenn Nkanang, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Raphael Ojo, Mohammed Isah, Ibitoye Ajiboye, Shani Bukar, Wapkerem Maigida, Atang Sambo, Daniel Akpan, Olanrewaju Oyename, Boniface Ifeobu, Godwin Udoh, Ayodele Hanidu and Azubuike Chukwuka.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and urged them to see the elevation as a motivation to rededicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery.

Similarly, the Nigerian Army yesterday announced that its council on Saturday had on November 9 approved the promotion of senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

A statement from Army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. TY Buratai, congratulated the beneficiaries and charged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Among those promoted to Major General were Brigadier General S Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General DC Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos; Brigadier General BO Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; Brigadier General GS Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General IM Obot Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja; Brigadier General AL Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt; Brigadier General LA Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division Enugu; Brigadier General AB Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations; Brigadier General PB Fakroga Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps; Brigadier General CK Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi; and Brigadier General HI Bature, Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.

In the same vein, the Nigerian Navy yesterday said the Navy Board on Saturday 9 approved the promotions of 140 naval officers to various senior ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

A statement from Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said 65 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 26 Commanders promoted to Captain, 32 Captains to Commodore and 17 Commodores to the rank of Rear Admiral.

He said the new Rear Admirals included Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke, Yakubu Wambai, Emmanuel Beckley, Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.

The newly promoted Commodores were Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba, Pakiribo Anabraba, Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim, Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Victor Choji, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, Olufemi Adeleke, Commodores are Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yussuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade and Emmanuel Anakwe.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

