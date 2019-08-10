Military/Police face-off: Police storm Ibbi, carryout mass arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Police detectives have stormed Ibbi town following the killing of three police men and a civilian by soldiers at a check point along Ibbi/Wukari road.

Daily Trust gathered that many people have arrested by team of detectives deployed to the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team, it was gathered, were hunting for a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadumi, who escaped at the check point where the three police men were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source in the area told Daily Trust that the team was led by Deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari.

It was gathered that some of those arrested were taken to the police area command in Wukari while others were moved to Jalingo.

More than 15 trucks of soldiers and police detectives were said to have been deployed to Ibbi and the arrest was still going on at the time of filing this report.

It was also gathered that several vehicles belonging to the suspected kidnapper were retrieved from his house and other locations in the town by the police.

Ibbi town, located by the Bank of River Benue, has been deserted by many of the residents.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba State command, DSP David Misal, could not be reached for comments as his line was switched off when our reporter called.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App