Military/Police face-off: Panel arrives Ibbi to commence investigation

A Seven-man panel set up by defence headquarters, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived Ibbi, headquarters of Ibbi local government area, Taraba State.

The panel, comprising senior Army, Navy, Air Force and Police officers, is on a fact finding mission over the killing of three police men and a civilian in Ibbi.

The panel is headed by Admiral Kunle Alaiya.

The team, on arrival, had held a closed door meeting with the Chief of Ibbi Alhaji Abubakar Danbawuro at his palace.

The panel, while in Ibbi, is expected to gather comprehensive information over the killing of the three police men and a civilian.

Earlier, on arrival in Jalingo on Thursday, the panel had held a closed door meeting with Governor Darius Ishaku at the Government House in Jalingo.

Newsmen were barred from covering the meeting which lasted over one hour.

Meanwhile, business and social activities has resumed in Ibbi, which was deserted by many when police and soldiers stormed the town last week to carryout initial findings during which many people were arrested and vehicles belonging to Hamisu Bala Wadume, the suspected kidnap kingpin, were retrieved and taken to Jalingo.

