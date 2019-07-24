Military police detain GOC over stolen funds in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police has taken custody of the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Sokoto, Major General Hakeem Otiki at its Abuja offices, Daily Trust gathered yesterday.

According to sources, the Special Investigative Bureau (SIB) of the corps had extended an invitation to General Otiki to answer questions about the funds allegedly stolen by soldiers under his command.

ADVERTISEMENT

The soldiers, according to the army, absconded with the money while on escort duty from Sokoto to Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army gave the names of the runaway soldiers as Cpl. Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Cpl. Mohammed Aminu, LCpl. Commander Haruna, LCpl. Oluji Joshua, and LCpl. Hayatudeen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday during a press conference confirmed that the circumstances of the stolen funds are being investigated, but declined to give further details.

He said the public would be informed about the findings of the investigation.

However, Daily Trust learnt that the former GOC is being quizzed to provide proof that the funds were not diverted from the operational logistics for the Division, including troop’s allowances.

He is also expected to respond to allegations that he received money on behalf of the Division from Non-Governmental Organizations, the state government and politicians, which he allegedly diverted.

The new Division 8 was established at the location that used to be the School of the Deaf in Sokoto state, donated to the Nigerian Army by the State government, and now serves as divisional headquarters and adjoining officer’s quarters.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App