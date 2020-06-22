Military patrol not bandits on Zangzang Hill- KDSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, has debunked claims by some groups in Kaura Local Government Area of the state alleging the presence of over 600 armed bandits at Zangzang Hills.

Daily Trust recalls that the Kaura Youth Coalition (KYC) and Takad Youth Association (TYA) had alleged that about 600 militia wielding heavy and sophisticated weapons were hiding on the Zangzang Hill in the LGA.

But the commissioner, in a statement issued Monday, said the state government reached out to the security agencies for immediate action on the matter and found out that Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military unit deployed by the Defence Headquarters in response to the security challenges in Plateau, Bauchi and parts of Kaduna state and a detachment of the Special Forces of the Nigerian Army carried out extensive fighting patrols to the said Zangzang Hill on 21st June, 2020.

He said: “The fighting patrol stretched up to the Kagoro Hills and other suspected hideouts.

“Troops did not encounter any group of armed bandits throughout the extensive fighting patrols.

“Furthermore, not a single bandit camp was found in the area and there is also no evidence of human activity in and around the hills as the reader will glean in the pictures attached to this press statement.”

He expressed the commendation of the state government to the Commander of OPSH, Major General CC. Okonkwo and his team in Sector 7 (Southern Kaduna) under the leadership of Col. GU. Akpan, officers and men for a job well done.

He reiterated the government’s appeal to aggrieved communities, individuals and groups to always have recourse to the law so as to avoid killings and counter killings that deepen the vicious cycles of reprisals.

He added: “Contrary to the misreading of the security challenges, what stands out as a major impediment to peace has been the resort to self-help and jungle justice, rather than complying with the rule of law.

“Citizens with credible information on any criminal activity, including banditry, are encouraged to confide their suspicions to security agencies and government for prompt action.

“The Security Operations Room, a 24-hour security information center, is available to be receiving details discreetly on ‪09034000060, ‪08170189999 and Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng for immediate action.”

