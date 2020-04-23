Military destroys compounds housing Boko Haram insurgents in sambisa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian military through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said it has destroyed compounds housing Boko Haram terrorists’ leaders at Bulawa in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

In a statement signed by Cordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the air strikes were executed on 21 April based on credible human intelligence reports as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement.

He said fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds accurately hit the target area leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds.

He noted that Boko Haram fighters, who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

In another report, Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at Katsina Ala, Benue state and those of Sector 4 drawn from parts of Taraba state carried out a special raid operation on the 22nd April, on a suspected militia camp located at Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov Council Ward of Ukum LGA of Benue state.

Enenche said the troop recovered large cache of arms, ammunition and other items hence the operation was sequel to a timely and credible information received on the activities of armed militia operating around the border areas of Benue and Taraba states.

He narrated that the armed militia on sighting the troops opened a barrage of fire on the military troops, however, the special forces troops responded swiftly and neutralized three gang members while others abandoned their position and weapons and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds.

He said that the items recovered included one 81mm Mortar gun, five 60mm Commando Mortar gun, seven locally fabricated Mortar tubes guns,three SMG rifles, three Double Barrel rifles, two locally made rifles, one G3 rifle, one locally made pistol, five AK 47 magazines, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one car battery.

Other items included Fifteen rounds of locally made ammunition, Two bags of gun powder, Nine pairs of Camouflage uniforms, One generator, three motorcycles, one cellular hand set, charms and assorted hard drugs, hence there was no casualty on the side of the military troops.

