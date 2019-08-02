Military denies ISWAP attack , killing of 40 soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has described the report of attack by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on its troops and killing of 40 soldiers as false.

The MNJTF’s Chief of Military Public Information, Col. Timothy Antigha, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antigha said the report was a desperate attempt by certain individuals to promote falsehood.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the very last engagement between the MNJTF and ISWAP was on July 29 when ISWAP lost 10 terrorists, including 4 suicide bombers and equipment.

Antigha added that it was surprising that fake news reflecting much more than the opposite was being circulated.

“The general public is therefore alerted and advised not to be misled by purveyors of fake news.

“ISWAP and their collaborators are down and haemorrhaging, hence the desperation to declare victory where no action took place,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App