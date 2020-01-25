Military averts 419 attacks on crude oil facilities in Niger Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

The military thwarted a total 419 attempt to attack pipelines in the Niger Delta last year alone.

The pipelines are operated by Shell and other oil multinationals.

Commander of the Joint Military Task Force operating in the Niger Delta, ‘Operation Delta Safe’ Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, while speaking as the special guest during the West Africa Social Activities (WASA), organized by the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Friday, said the efforts of the military and particularly that of the officers and men of the brigade have drastically reduced the level of crimes in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “Significantly, the joint task force has averted over 419 attempted infractions on Shell Petroleum Development Corporation major pipelines as well as other export pipelines, this alone is about 72.2% of the total attempt made on these assets.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The 16 brigade since its operationalization in 2017 has no doubt done well in the discharge of its constitutional rules in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, the performance of the brigade particularly in the just concluded exercise Crocodile Smile iv, is highly commendable.

“This is evidently manifest in the drastic reduction in the numbers of crimes within the brigade area of responsibility, but while recounting this successes, there is need to remain focused and not to be complacent.

“I’m happy that Nigerian Army keeps this age long tradition of bringing officers, their family and friends to socialize, this has help to foster esprit-de-corp and promote civil military relationship, this event is to promote reach cultural heritage in promoting unity in diversity, it also reminds us of important place that culture and tradition occupy in our social life.” He said.

The Commander, 16 brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, Brigadier General E T Essien, explained that the WASA activities is customary marked by the Nigerian Army to end of each training year, and to usher in the near year.

He said that given the significance of the annual event, the Chief of Army Staff directed all Nigerian Army formations and units to conduct the year 2019 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) in upholding our age long unique military tradition.

He revealed that WASA was introduced when the Nigerian Army fought as part of the West Africa Royal Frontier Force in the second World War under Colonial era.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App