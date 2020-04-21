Military airstrike kills scores of armed bandits in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Headquarters on Tuesday announced that the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki, on April 19, killed several armed bandits at Maguga in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Enenche said the operation, which was conducted in support of Operation Thunder Strike, was executed sequel to reports that some armed bandits, clad in black attires, were sighted along with large herd of rustled cattle in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component scrambled its aircraft to attack the location.

“Upon sighting the approaching attack aircraft, the armed bandits scampered to conceal themselves under nearby shrubs but were engaged with cannon fire which led to the neutralisation of several of them.

“The armed forces of Nigeria wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support.

“It also encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that will facilitate its operation to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App