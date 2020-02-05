Mikel responds to racist abuse in Turkey

Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel has taken to social media to respond to the racist abuse he suffered after Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig match.
The 32-year-old was subjected to racist abuse on social media after helping his team defeat Fenerbahce 2-1, a result which moved Huseyin Cimsir’s side to third in the league table and a point above their rivals.
On Monday, Trabzonspor announced that they have filed a criminal complaint in reaction to the abuse suffered by the Nigerian midfielder.
Meanwhile, Mikel has urged fans to stop the inhumane act, adding that “it is just a game at the end of the day”.