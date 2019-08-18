Migrant Fulani causing problem in Nigeria – Miyetti Allah

ADVERTISEMENT

* to sensitize members on peaceful coexistence in Southeast

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Southeast Zone, has blamed “migrant Fulani” for creating problems for their local tribesmen in the country.

The chairman of MACBAN in the Southeast, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, told Daily Trust in Awka, Anambra State at the weekend that they were embarking on the tour to educate their members on need to live peacefully with their hosts, others and also to fish out bad ones among them.

He said the MACBAN leaderships were greatly worried and having sleepless nights over the loss of lives in the zone, and was determined to change the narrative.

“We have discovered that the migrant Fulani are the ones creating problems for the Fulani in the country. And we are embarking on this sensitisation tour to educate our people on the need for peaceful co-existence. We will use the tour to audit ourselves and fish out all bad eggs in the zone.

“If the migrants are the people causing the problems, let us know how we can stop migrations. We want people to stay where they are and stop moving from one state to another, so that we can know where the trouble are coming from.

“If it is the people who migrated from Enugu to Anambra that caused the problem in Anambra, let them stop going to Anambra; let them stay only in Enugu. Stay where you are and stop moving around and causing trouble for others.

“We have also called on our people to be watchful and if they see any strange person in their midst, any person they don’t understand, they should report the person immediately for necessary action. Any person who is not doing anything in these markets should be asked to leave,” he said.

He said the Fulani living in Southeast do not have problems with their host communities and want to continue living in peace with them.

“We want to live in peace with our brothers in the zone and other people in Nigeria, and we are tired of these complains about Fulani in the country,” he stated.

Gidado said the peace sensitisation tour would also serve as an internal audit among its membership, saying that any person found not having genuine business in the area would be forced to leave.

According to him, the sensitisation tour necessitated the two days closure of cattle and perishable markets in Enugu recently.

