Microsoft Office competition winners to represent Nigeria in New York

The six winners of the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship held in Nigeria will represent the country at the World Championship taking place in New York in July.

The championship is organized annually in Nigeria by ReadManna Empowerment Initiative, and sponsored by Zenith Bank.

The MOS World Championship challenges students to demonstrate their proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel – Versions 2013 and 2016, and is open to all students aged between 13 and 22 years that are enrolled in an academic institution.

This year’s competition, held between October 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019, received about 1,200 entries from 21 secondary schools in Lagos, Abia, Kaduna, Ogun, Rivers, Kwara States and the FCT.

The winners of the competition included Ayomide Abiodun, Aduvie International School, Abuja, (PowerPoint 2013); Mbah Arinzechukwu Nnamdi, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State (Word 2016); Pwahatado Vawe, Aduvie International School, Abuja (Excel 2013) and Iyke-Osuji Victor Chibuzor, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State (Excel 2016).

Others were Laah Asat Shawn, Regent Secondary School, Abuja (Word 2013) and Udonsak Ubongabasi John, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State (PowerPoint 2016).

The organisers said the students would be accompanied to New York for the World Championship with their ITCs teachers.

