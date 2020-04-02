  1. Home
Meyers to resume as PZ Cussons’ CEO from May 1

PZ Cussons Plc, a British consumer products company, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Myers as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2020.

He is currently the Chief Operating Officer at Avon Products and is expected to bring in new ideas that will make an impact in PZ Cussons’ business in the UK and all branches in Africa.

Myers will replace Alex Kanellis who retired as Chief Executive Officer in January.

He is said to have had senior leadership roles at companies which include Gillette, owned by Procter & Gamble, and corn flakes maker, Kellogg.

Myers rose to become general manager at Procter & Gamble, Oral Care and Feminine Care for the Greater China Region. He moved to Kellogg, where he also held senior leadership roles, including serving as managing director in UK and Ireland from 2012 and vice president, European Markets from 2014.

