Metele attack: PDP, Atiku dancing on graves of valiant soldiers – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that military funds have been diverted to finance its 2019 election campaigns is a sad reminder of the evil and retrogressive practices the PDP was notorious for during its defunct rule.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, said it was clear that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, had decided to dance on the graves of our valiant and patriotic soldiers by politicising their deaths in the recent Boko Haram attack on the Nigerian Army Metele base.

Issa-Onilu said since Nigerians had seen through PDP’s ploy to score political points as elections approach, the strategy would ‘surely backfire’.

He said, “God forbid that the APC inherits and apply such morbid practice as brazenly displayed during the immediate-past PDP administration where funds allocated to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast were shared among PDP leaders and their cronies.”

“The PDP and Atiku are playing desperate politics where even the blood of our fallen heroes is fair game. Their actions are callous and insensitive to the families and dependants of the late soldiers and indeed our military which battles daily to ensure our territorial integrity.”

“While the APC mourns the death of our military and other security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, we urge them to remain focussed on the brave task of securing the nation. The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration remains solidly committed to bringing lasting peace and security to all parts of the country and ensuring that previously displaced persons are rehabilitated to resume their normal and productive lives.”