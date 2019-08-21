Messi back in training, in contention to face Betis

Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a timely boost on Wednesday by returning to training with the rest of the squad after a calf injury.
Messi trained alone in the morning before joining his teammates in the afternoon, increasing hopes that Barca’s captain could play a role against Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.
He strained his calf on August 5 in his first training session back following the Copa America and subsequently missed the club’s pre-season.
It would be a surprise if Messi started at Camp Nou, but Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde will be eager to have his star available again, particularly after his team suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat by Athletic Bilbao in their opening league game last weekend.
Messi’s absence has been compounded by injuries to other strikers.
Luis Suarez is expected to be out for around a month after hobbling off with a calf problem against Bilbao. Ousmane Dembele injured his hamstring and will need five weeks to recover.
Antoine Griezmann, the €120-million summer signing from Atletico Madrid, is the only fully-fit forward, with Rafinha and 21-year-old Carles Perez possible options to play behind him.
