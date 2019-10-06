Breaking News
BREAKING: Mercy wins BBNaija Pepper Dem, becomes first female winner of #BBNaija
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BREAKING: Mercy wins BBNaija Pepper Dem, becomes first female winner of #BBNaija
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Mercy wins BBNaija Pepper Dem, becomes first female winner of #BBNaija

By . Published Date
BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Mercy.
BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Mercy.

Mercy wins BBNaija Pepper Dem, becomes first female winner of #BBNaija

26-year-old Mercy Eke is a video vixen and businesswoman based in Lagos. She loves cooking, swimming, travelling and dancing. No matter the setbacks, Mercy always picks herself up and does her best. “I’m grateful for each and every day. Being alive today is already the highest point of my life”. When she’s not dancing, singing or rapping, Mercy makes time to enjoy her favourite food: white rice and pepper soup.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.