BREAKING: Mercy wins BBNaija Pepper Dem, becomes first female winner of #BBNaija

Mercy wins BBNaija Pepper Dem, becomes first female winner of #BBNaija

26-year-old Mercy Eke is a video vixen and businesswoman based in Lagos. She loves cooking, swimming, travelling and dancing. No matter the setbacks, Mercy always picks herself up and does her best. “I’m grateful for each and every day. Being alive today is already the highest point of my life”. When she’s not dancing, singing or rapping, Mercy makes time to enjoy her favourite food: white rice and pepper soup.

Congratulations to the first female winner of #BBNaija! Mercy is the winner of the Pepper Dem season!#BBNaijaFinale — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 6, 2019

