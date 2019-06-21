Mercy Johnson hits out with new ‘Kitchen Talk Show’

ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed plans to launch a new TV programme to be known as, ‘Kitchen Talk show’.

In a statement made available to Youthville in Lagos, the actress said the show, which is billed to take off in July, would be featuring herself as the host, talking to fellow celebrities about their lifestyles, opinions on life issues as well as their intimate secrets while cooking.

According to the statement, the 13 episode show will feature veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson and other celebrities such as AY, Chigul, Omawumi, Niniola, Ufuoma McDermott, Lolo 1, Maraji Busola Dakolo, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ill Bliss and Munachi, Lagos House Wife (Rayo) and her beautiful family, Prince Odi Okojie, Purity, Henry and Angel Okojie.

“A lot of people think that celebrities’ lives are perfect but they are not. I love to cook and talk; getting people to talk over food is one of the most enjoyable things I have done. I call this a ‘Kitchen Talk show’ because it happens around food and we talk about a lot of important things in the kitchen,” Mercy was quoted in the statement.

The statement further revealed that the show was shot on location at Pedini Bosch Kitchen in 2018 where Mercy roots out juicy information from her guests on family, work, scandals and some of the most challenging points of their lives.

“The show is set to be aired from July 6, 2019 on African Magic Showcase – just before Big Brother Nigeria highlights – by 18.00 CAT (5.00pm Nigerian Time) on Saturdays.

“It is produced by RealMJOTV and WildFlower Productions and is sponsored by Mr. Chef Salt. The show promises to be exciting, funny and emotional,” the statement read.

