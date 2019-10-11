Mental Health: ‘There are only 8 neuropsychiatric hospitals in Nigeria’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation in Osun State has urged the state government to pay attention to the mental health challenges of people in the state and take necessary steps to ensure their rehabilitation.

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation on Friday in commemoration of World Mental Health Day, Jide Bewaji said millions of people suffer mental illnesses and that the World Mental Health Day met Nigeria and Osun in particular nowhere near prepared to tackle the challenge.

He said “tensions are running high because of the economic situation of Nigeria and Osun in particular and there is a gap between people’s needs for better psychiatric care and the resources available.”

He said mental health and wellness would allow people to realize their full potential, cope with the stresses of life, work productively and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

“We urge the state government to reactivate the Rehabilitation Centre in Ilobu and rise to mental health challenges of the people in Osun State ”

“There are only eight neuropsychiatric hospitals in Nigeria with a ridiculous budget, limited staffers and terrible working conditions prompting health professionals to go on strike or leave the country.”

“This reality, the underdeveloped rehabilitation centre(s) in Osun and several others across the country altogether indicate that more still needs to be done to improve Nigeria’s healthcare system as a whole,” Bewaji said.

