Breaking News
Parties field underage candidates for Bayelsa, Kogi polls
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mental health ignored in IDP camps
ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health ignored in IDP camps

By Nathaniel Bivan Published Date
Aisha Armiyau during a panel discussion on the psychological impact of violence at KABAFEST on Thursday.
Aisha Armiyau during a panel discussion on the psychological impact of violence at KABAFEST on Thursday.

Aisha Armiyau, a mental health practitioner, who works at a tertiary healthcare facility in Jos, Plateau state has said mental health issues are always ignored in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

She disclosed this during a panel discussion on ‘banditry, kidnapping and the psychological impact of violence in Nigeria’ at the Kaduna Books and Arts Festival (KABAFEST).

ADVERTISEMENT

Armiyau pointed out that food is provided for IDPs without considering the fact that health does not just involve the physical and social but also the mental well-being of an individual.

“It does not make sense to take traumatised victims to Abuja,” she said, adding that such people need attention to be paid to their mental health.

A member of the panel, Folarin Banigbe, author of ‘Abduction Chronicles’ talked about his experience when he was kidnapped and narrated how security operatives who were supposed to investigate are part of the problem.

KABAFEST is a four-day annual event that involves panel discussions, book chats and much more.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.