  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Men in military uniform abduct 4 seminary students – police
ADVERTISEMENT

Men in military uniform abduct 4 seminary students – police

By Mohammed. I .Yaba, Kaduna Published Date

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said some armed men in military camouflage abducted  four students of  Good shepherd Major Seminary School in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reported that the students were abducted early Thursday at their school located located at Kakau by a fly-over along Kaduna Abuja highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Police Command spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the gunmen entered the school shooting sporadically before taken away the students to an unknown destination.

He said the IGP’s Intelligent Respond Team (IRT) attached to Operation Puff Adder has been contacted for technical support.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.