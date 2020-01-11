Men in military uniform abduct 4 seminary students – police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said some armed men in military camouflage abducted four students of Good shepherd Major Seminary School in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reported that the students were abducted early Thursday at their school located located at Kakau by a fly-over along Kaduna Abuja highway.

The State Police Command spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the gunmen entered the school shooting sporadically before taken away the students to an unknown destination.

He said the IGP’s Intelligent Respond Team (IRT) attached to Operation Puff Adder has been contacted for technical support.

