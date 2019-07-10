Mele Kyari’s appointment: Ethnic minorities hail Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conference of Minority Tribes in Nigeria has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Mr. Mele Kyari as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), describing it as round peg in a round hole.

The forum also congratulated the newly appointed NNPC GMD, saying “he is the best for the job.”

In a statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, after a meeting of the forum, the group appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for considering a minority as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria oil cooperation, even as they pledged support and co-orperation of the Minority Tribes of the country towards his administration.

