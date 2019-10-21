Melaye: INEC fixes dates for Kogi Senatorial district rerun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the dates for the conduct of the re-run elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency, Katsina State and Kogi West Senatorial District.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, said on Monday in Abuja that the commission fixed the dates after the management meeting of the commission which considered the time table and dates of the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, while INEC has fixed 30 November 2019 for the conduct of a Katsina State bye-election, it has also fixed 16 November 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West Senatorial District.

He said the Kogi election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi Governorship election which had earlier been fixed for November 16, like that of the Bayelsa State governorship election.

“The Katsina State House of Assembly vide a letter with Reference Number KTSHA/PER/HON/l24/VOL.l/24 dated 26 September 2019 notified the Commission of the death of Hon. Mustapha Abdullahi, who represented Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina State and the subsequent declaration of vacancy by the Katsina State House of Assembly.

“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies, the Commission has fixed 30 November 2019 for the conduct of a bye-election for the State constituency. The Commission will issue the Notice of Election on 23 October 2019,” Okoye said.

He said the conduct of party primaries will take place between 24 October and 6 November 2019 while the last day for the submission of personal particulars of candidates (form CF001) and the list of candidates (Form CFOOZ) is 8 November 2019 by 6pm.

Okoye said the last day for the submission of names and addresses of polling agents is 15 November 2019 and campaigns will end on 28 November 2019.

On the Kogi West Senatorial District election, Okoye said, “The Commission has also fixed 16 November 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West Senatorial District. The election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi Governorship election. This is sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on 23 February 2019 by the Election Petitions Tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the Commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment (11 October 2019) with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.”

While urging all candidates and political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns, the commission also enjoin stakeholders to eschew violence and avoid acts capable of creating apprehension or a sense of fear before, during and after the elections.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App