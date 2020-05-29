Meet Bashir Gafai, rising with AI in retail marketing

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulhakim Bashir Gafai is from Katsina State. The software developer, and deep learning engineer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been working on cutting edge deep learning research, prototyping, and implementation of breakthroughs in the area of computer vision.

He is also an avid badminton player and loves reading books on science fiction. In this interview, Bashir speaks his ‘Chiniki Guard’, a retail marketing app that won at the GITEX 2019 in Dubai.

What’s the story behind your success?

I attribute most of the success to my formidable team that thinks very deeply about the problems and persistence in the work we do, most importantly the execution of ideas.

What challenges did you encounter while starting up?

We encountered challenges around work ethics with the team all working remotely. It was a bit difficult to manage. The technical challenge was the worst because it took several weeks of trial and errors to find the perfect model to use as a baseline for our latest software. Data collection was also a challenge, many times we had to manually collect video data of the actions we detect and then perform pre-processing which on a single action could take days to finish.

What have you done differently to achieve success?

We have implemented an AI model for activity recognition in a less costly approach than many of the companies in Silicon Valley with millions of dollars in funding. Our model helps retailers save up five percent of their revenue which normally vanish due to shoplifting, and we’ve other use cases such as cashier-less checkout and customer experience tracking.

You got a big hit in 2019 when you were recognised at GITEX for your AI project. How did you feel?

GITEX was a memorable experience that put Nigeria in the spotlight and everyone one of us felt the pride of being a Nigerian after that win. After about eight years of Nigerians participating at the exhibition, I felt very excited to be the one who brought the trophy home. It was a tough competition with hundreds of people around the world, it ran for three consecutive days. I remember staying up late nights to practice my pitch with Steven Osawaru, another Nigerian, who was also a finalist. Steven has a telemedicine app called 247 Medic.

What was the selection process for GITEX?

GITEX was fully sponsored by NITDA and six of us were selected, each person from the six geopolitical zones across the country. I was lucky to come from my region North-West. We had a series of bootcamps organized by the Office for ICT and Entrepreneurship, which is an office under NITDA, and this bootcamp played a key role in our victory.

How many other young ones have you engaged or impacted through your works?

I have always been an advocate of technical skills development in my community. I used to run an AI community in Kano, focused on helping people to improve skills in Artificial intelligence and cognitive thinking, I was also a Google Developers Group co-lead I started Django Girls Katsina, which is a community programme focused on helping young girls to gain technical skills. Two of the people I now work with were part of the AI community. We’re a team of six with four technical engineers and two non-technical staff.

How is the Chiniki platform helping to change the perspective of agriculture in the north?

Chiniki Guard is focused on providing video intelligence in retail stores. An average retailer saves from two to five percent of their revenue by using our software. It’s huge money for an industry known for razor-thin margin.

What is your advice to youths, who are still unemployed?

My advice to unemployed youth is to keep learning, I have a commitment to learning at least one thing a day, that improves me professionally and this one thing can be as little as ‘Code Refactoring’. Learning new skills is essential to getting employed and staying employed.

Where do you see Chiniki Guard in the next five years?

Our proven model says a lot, and this has gotten us global partnership with prominent organizations outside our primary market of retail. We have been asked to deploy the solution in industries like sport and hospitality. In the next five years, I expect most high-end surveillance systems to leverage our proven model for their intelligence solutions.

We also have existing surveillance manufacturers from Korea, asking to use our API (Application Programming Interface), and I imagine partnering with many other manufacturers in the future.

