Medical personnel seek security in Zamfara

Zamfara State chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has appealed for security cover to medical practitioners to undertake the task of saving lives of citizens in the state.

This was contained in a communiqué issued to newsmen in Gusau at the end of an emergency meeting held by the MDCAN over the recent gruesome murder of a member of the body, Dr. Enoch Okpara in Gusau.

The communiqué, jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the state’s branch of the association, Dr. Umar Abdullahi, and Dr. Tume Alfred respectively, condemned the murder of Dr. Okpara, a Consultant Gynaecologist, calling on the security agencies, especially the police, to fast track investigation to bring the killers to justice.

The body further stated that unveiling the perpetrators of the crime would further reassure the doctors and other citizens of the safety of their lives and property.

The body further described the death of Dr Okpara as painful and devastating to the medical profession in the country.

Dr. Okpara was, until his death, a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

He was found dead at his Mareri quarters’ residence in Gusau on the 12th of this month, after he had been cut several times with machete.

