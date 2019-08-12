Medical leave: Free Zakzaky committee lauds ‘people of conscience’ for support

ADVERTISEMENT

The Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee on Monday thanked all people of conscience, particularly the team of lawyers being led by Femi Falana SAN, some very senior citizens, diplomats, human rights activists and organizations, journalists and the general public who doggedly stood by the campaign for justice for the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

The chairman of the campaign, Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola, in a statement on Monday expressed joy over the departure of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife to India alongside some family members and security operatives.

Daily Trust reports that Zakzaky and his wife left the country via Emirates Airline at about 6:20pm today to undergo treatment in India after a Kaduna state High Court granted their application.

“In spite of the attempted efforts at frustrating this emergency medical journey by the Kaduna state government, which tried to unilaterally put conditions to the journey even though it lacked such powers, the journey has gone on without much hitches,” he said.

