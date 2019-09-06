Medical experts investigating source of ailment of students that visited Yankari

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Doctors and Epidemiologists are currently investigating reports that some students that visited Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi, were afflicted by strange ailment.

Executive Chairma,Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency,Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, confirmed this development in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Mohammed said that after the investigation, proper information would be made available to the public on the issue, adding that for now, it would be inappropriate to conclude.

Also speaking on the issue in an interview with NAN, the Acting General Manager,Yankari Game Reserve, Alhaji Mohammed Ladan, expressed doubt about the source of the ailment, saying only investigations would confirm.

He also confirmed that preliminary investigation by team of Doctors and Epidemiologists from Bauchi and Abuja, was currently being undertaken.

He said that efforts through telephone to contact the authorities of College of Education, Waka-Biu, in Borno, from where the students came to Yankari on excursion, was not successful.

“We are now in Yankari with team of Doctors and Epidemiologists to conduct preliminary investigation in the the Game Reserve.

“Hopefully,tomorrow (Thursday), we will travel to the college, which is in Biu, Borno state, and meet with the appropriate persons for more information,” he said.

Reports from Biu indicated that some of the students had complained of abdominal pains and started vomiting blood, few days after returning from Yankari.

Four of those that went on the excursion later died, while 12 others were hospitalised. (NAN)

