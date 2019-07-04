Medical Emergency: Sokoto to collaborate with Nigerian Army

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto state government will collaborate with the Nigerian Army towards ensuring robust medical emergency services in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Muhammad Ali Inname, said on Thursday.

“The Nigerian Army has the experience; we want to leverage on this to train our health workers, we have 260 ambulances across the state. We want to ensure that the system is working very well,” he noted.

He lauded the medical outreach programme organized by 8 Division Nigerian Army in Kwannawa community of Sokoto to commemorate this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in the state.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army for supporting efforts toward provision of good healthcare services to the people.

“It would go a long way in strengthening the civil–military relationship and the collaboration between the host community and the Ministry of Health in Sokoto state,” he observed.

Inname noted that the state government had also assisted Nigerian Army in establishing military hospital in Sokoto along with other activities.

He applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Army in curtailing banditry and other sundry crimes within Sokoto state.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Hakeem Otiki, said the medical outreach is aimed at reaching out to the less privileged who could not afford medical bills.

The GOC who was represented by the Commander, 8 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Innocent Ollota, urged the people to take advantage of the outreach to check their health status.

Maj Gen Otiki also promised that more projects would be initiated to boast the Civil – Military relationship in the state.

The outreach programme offered health talks, free dental care, free eye care, free medical check-up, free voluntary HIV/AIDS counselling/testing, free laboratory test and free drugs.

