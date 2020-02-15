Medical doctors, other abducted in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Two medical doctors and a medical record officer have been abducted by unknown gunmen along rural Ichama-Okpoga road in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that the kidnapped victims, all of General Hospital in Okpoga, were whisked away on Thursday evening at gunpoint.

Locals claimed that the trio were returning from work when their abductors accosted their vehicle and took them away to unknown destination.

Also another local alleged that the abductors have opened discussion with one of the victims’ family on Friday afternoon and demanded N10 million ransom.

But, confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, who said that security operatives were already on the trail of the kidnappers could however not ascertain whether the victims families have been contacted for ransom.

Anene said the incident was also being investigated by the command even as she added that Okpokkwu and Ado areas have become security concerns for the police in recent times.

