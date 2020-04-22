Medical doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Ekiti

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical doctor with a private clinic in Ekiti State has been reported to have contracted COVID-19 while treating a 29-year-old pregnant woman.

The 29-year-old woman, who was successfully delivered of a baby, is a health official with Lagos State government.

Confirming this to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said only one doctor tested positive with 15 others turning out to be negative among the blood samples taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Yes, we have one doctor who tested positive and he is being treated at the isolation centre, but others were negative”.

However, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti chapter, through its State Chairman, Dr. Tunji Omotayo, has called for adequate protection for medical workers through provision of life insurance and other welfare packages, and expressed satisfaction that 15 doctors working with the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, tested negative.

