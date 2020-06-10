Medical doctor rapes 11-yr-old housemaid in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical doctor has landed himself in trouble for allegedly raping his 11-year-old housemaid in Otukpo metropolis in Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the medical practitioner whose name was simply given as Ebele owns a clinic in Obi, a local government area bordering Otukpo.

Witnesses said that the doctor, said to be over 40 years old allegedly forced the girl into having sexual intercourse with him at his residence behind a popular radio station in Otukpo on Tuesday night.

He was said to have brought the little girl from his village in Obi LGA to help do domestic chores as well as look after his toddler.

But, he however according to witnesses took advantage of his wife absence from home occasioned by her trip to Kaduna and forcefully had carnal knowledge of the 11-year-old.

Our correspondent gathered from a close source to the family, that the girl narrated that the doctor began making advances towards her two days earlier on the night of same day his wife traveled to Kaduna.

The victim was reported to have claimed that on the first night of her madam’s absence from home, her husband (doctor) returned from an outing and pretended to be under the influence of alcohol attempted to caress her but she ran outside the house.

She reportedly added that by Tuesday night, the doctor came back again, but this time whisked her away from where she had slept straight into his room where he forced himself on her.

The victim was said to have sustained injuries on her genital, neck and mouth following the struggle which she claimed ensued between them for some minutes before the doctor overpowered her.

Our correspondent also learnt that the doctor has attributed his ill-behaviour to influence of excessive alcohol, claiming that he never intended to molest her.

Contacted, the Benue State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that there was a rape case in Otukpo but she was yet to get the details.

“Yes, the case is at the police station in Otukpo,” Anene added.

It would be recalled that widespread outrage recently trailed the death of girls who were gang-raped by unknown persons in Kaduna, Edo and Oyo States.

In Kaduna, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men, who drugged her and later dumped her under a parked vehicle near her home, the Kaduna State Government announced on Thursday.

Last week, 18-year-old Barakat Bello was raped and killed at her parent’s home, while Azeezat Shomuyiwa, a 29-year-old pregnant woman was also murdered at her residence in Oyo State.

A 22-year-old Microbiology student of University of Benin, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, had earlier been allegedly gang-raped and killed by yet-to-be identified person(s).

