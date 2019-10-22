Medical directors to partner FG on affordable healthcare services

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) will soon partner with the Federal Government towards tackling Universal Health Coverage (UHC) challenges in the country.

Universal health coverage means ensuring that individuals and communities receive the health services they need without suffering severe financial hardships. It also involves ensuring a progressive expansion of health services and financial protection as more resources become available.

The medical directors in a statement signed by Dr Biodun Ogungbo yesterday said universal health coverage was a critical goal that most African countries were striving to achieve.

“Plausible strides have been made in some cases but a number of challenges still need to be addressed,” the statement claimed.

The medical directors said the progress being made would allow the guild to support the efforts of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in improving access to high end specialist care along with a robust response in primary/secondary care.

“The annual general meeting will discuss stronger partnership with the NHIS to ensure deliverables are met for better country-wide health coverage. In our dealings with the NHIS, the GMD will ensure improvements in services that in turn generates enough funds for Nigerian patients. We must all take the bull by the horn and solve Nigeria’s health issues,” the statement added.

National President of the guild, Professor Olufemi Babalola said the pivotal role of the guild in delivering over 70% health care to Nigerians places it in a strong position to enable Nigerians access health at their door steps.

“We must stress that private hospitals in Nigeria are bringing new innovations into health care making it unnecessary to travel abroad for care. Such innovations range from kidney transplant surgeries, open heart operations to minimal access surgery in different specialities,” he said.

He said that the guild’s support for government could reduce the poor health indices in Nigeria, and expand the capacity of managing Nigerians close to where they lived.

