Medical association honours late colleague

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital has immortalised one of its members, late Dr Rakiya Bukar Petrol, for her dedication and selfless service to humanity, six years after her death.

ARD Chairman of the UMTH, Dr Abubakar Kaka Sanda told Kanem Trust that they decided to dedicate a creche after her because she always wanted to save lives and was a professional to the core. “She was an active member of the association who dedicated her time and energy to caring for the sick. She mentored a lot of younger colleagues and medical students.

“As such we saw it necessary, after being active and devoted to her duties, to have something to remember her.’’

He said the opening of the crèche was a dream come true as many members, who are nursing mothers, would not have to go home to breastfeed their babies while on duty.

“Now we have a conducive environment to keep our children during office hours and we appreciate the management for providing the place as well as assistance to make the project a reality,” Dr Kaka said.

Representative of the Chief Medical Director, Dr Bukar Mala Sandabe, while inaugurating the creche, said the idea was conceived a long time ago but came into fruition now.

The mother of the deceased Tamari Petrol thanked the association for remembering her daughter.

“We are really very happy that you remembered her. We are really grateful to them.”

