Medicaid to hold ‘million man’ walk against cancer

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation would on Saturday hold a one ‘ million man’ walk to create awareness about cancer.

Tagged ‘WalkAwayCancer’ the walk would take place in Abuja.

It is also aimed at raising funds to support cancer patients.

The foundation has been holding the walk in the month of October every year in the last few years.

It often has representatives from government, civil society organisations, and celebrities from the music and motion pictures industry among others.

Briefing newsmen about the walk Friday in Abuja , founder of the organisation and Wife of Kebbi State governor , Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu said her motivation for fighting cancer through various campaigns and activities was to save lives.

“It is also to sort out a disease that is complicated, that people don’t have adequate access to for treatment and also show little interest in”, she said.

She said her efforts against cancer commenced before her husband came into government, adding that she would continue even after the end of her husband’ s tenure.

Dr Bagudu said the foundation has assisted many cancer patients and raised over a million dollars for cancer programmes.

“Awareness creation is required at the rural areas. Medicaid has given me opportunity to do that, ” she said.

Dr Bagudu said that some of the milestones recorded by the foundation over the years include establishing cancer registeries, training medical personnel on cancer, holding summits , supporting cancer patients, improving awareness about the disease, as well as providing free cancer screening exercises.

She added that efforts by the organisation has also led to inclusion of cancer in the National Health Insurance Scheme ( NHIS).

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai called on Nigerians to join in the fight against cancer to save more lives.

Joe Odumakin of Arise Women, commended Dr Bagudu for her efforts against cancer in the last eight years.

