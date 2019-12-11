Media Trust Ltd. bags NPC Productivity, Innovation Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust titles has bagged the National Productivity Centre (NPC) Productivity and Innovation award.

The company was considered for the award based on its excellence in productivity and innovation and as the most outstanding print media company in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

NPC is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Director-General of the centre Dr Kashim Akor, who presented the award to the Bureau Chief of Lagos Regional Office, Mr Temitayo Odunlami, on behalf of the Editor-in-Chief, Malam Mannir Dan Ali, at the Nigeria Private Sector Productivity and Innovation Summit in Lagos, commended Media Trust for its innovative initiatives.

The award, Dr. Kashim said, was meant to showcase the relevance and adoption of smart technologies and innovations in transforming private enterprise in Nigeria, adding that the prestigious award was to acknowledge and celebrate individuals and corporate bodies that have performed excellently in recent times in boosting aggregate productivity and by extension, the nation’s economy through the use of such technologies.

“It is important to note that some of these awardees rode upon the capacities of established conventional private sector models, and where necessary leapfrogged innovation readily available and coming on stream from developed economies, thereby creating entirely new industries with scale, scope and new economy – the gig economy.

“Their nascency is changing business models by aligning operations and offering strategies with innovative digital initiatives,” he said.

Speaking on ‘Digital Technologies and Productivity: Setting the Stage for Nigeria’s Exponential Growth’, Dr Kashim said the essence of the summit was to appreciate and reinforce strategic feats of the Nigerian private sector in driving productivity, efficiency and transparency.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App