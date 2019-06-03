Media Trust donates computers to Jam’iyar Matar Arewa School

ADVERTISEMENT

The Media Trust Limited, Publishers of Daily Trust Newspapers has donated computer sets to Jam’iyar Matar Arewa School in Kaduna State.

The computers were donated to the Computer Lab and Skills Acquisition Centre of the School to be used by the orphans in the school.

While making the presentation, Garba Aliyu Abubakar, Media Trust Limited Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) said the computers were given to the school to enhance learning for the children in the school.

“We hope the computers and Laptops will be used for the betterment of our children’s education. We hope the school will use them judiciously,” he said.

Accompanied by the Marketing Manager of the company, Yusuf Jidda, and other members of staff of the Media Trust, Abubakar commended the organization for rendering service to humanity and urged them not to relent.

He prayed to Allah to help the staff and management of the school for assisting in taking good care of the orphans under their care.

Jam’iyar Matan Arewa Deputy Secretary, ‎ Hajiya Amina Ladan-Baki, said

the school is one of the legacies of late premier of Northern Nigeria sir Ahmadu Bello which the women of Northern Nigeria kept going.

She added that the school is not a profit making but a service to community.

‎”We thank your company for its support to this school. Media Trust have been supporting us for the last 10 years and we thank you for always supporting us” she said.

The School Coordinator, Maryam Ahmed Tahir said more than one thousand children have passed through the school since 1965 as she also thanked the media organization for the gesture done to the orphans.

