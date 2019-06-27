Med-View targets N1.1bn turnover in domestic operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Med-View Airline PLC was bullish on Thursday about returning the airline to full profitability with the expected return of its three fully owned aircraft to serviceability.

The airline said it targeted to shore up its domestic operations with the expectation to generate N376m turnover on a monthly basis with its three aircraft before the end of the year.

Med-View Airline’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Alhaji Muneer Bankole spoke at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the airline held in Lagos where the annual report and financial statements were released.

He attributed the reduction in the airline’s operations to the current economic challenges in the country which is not peculiar only to the aviation sector.

But with the planned re-fleeting of the operations, the MD told shareholders that better days are ahead even as he disclosed that some members of staff who were recently relieved of their appointment have been recalled.

He said the airline has been contracted by the Federal Government to airlift 6000 pilgrims in the forthcoming Hajj operations.

He said, “As you have heard today, there is challenge in the business world. This is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is world over. For Med-View Airline, one of the critical elements of our success story is that the corporate entity owns its assets.

“Virtually assets have been the capital base of our success story which has recorded over N17bn. For the benefit of those who have been following the history, hajj operation has been a major window for Med-View. By the grace of God, we are one of the carriers approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to participate in the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

“This is an opportunity for us to improve our inflow which would also help our turnover. We hope by the grace of God, we will soon improve on our domestic operations”.

Some shareholders who expressed misgiving with the 2018 performance of the airline however assured the airlines of “support and prayers” as it pulls through the “trying moments”

