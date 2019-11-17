Med-View sets to resume operations as aircraft arrives

ADVERTISEMENT

Few weeks after suspension of operations, Med-View Airline will this week resume flight operations following the arrival of one of its aircraft Suday.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-500 with registration number: 5N-BQM arrived the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos from Abuja Airport via the Kaduna International Airport as part of the test-run of the flights in line with regulatory provision.

The aircraft, which departed Kaduna International Airport, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at around 5 pm on Sunday.

The Airline had stated penultimate week that it would recommence operations to some of its old routes in November when most of its aircraft which went for maintenance checks are scheduled to arrive.

The arrival of the aircraft has therefore cleared the coast for Med-View, the only airline listed on the Nigerian bourse, to resume operation.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, Michael Ajigbotoso, said the airline temporarily suspended flights due to lack of aircraft as its planes were undergoing checks at local and international facilities.

Ajigbotoso emphasized that the airline was in substantial compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) being abreast of its status.

He insisted that the airline would return to service stronger despite the recent challenge in operations, assuring that safety and comfort of its passengers are still paramount to its operations.

He also commended the staff of the organization for their commitment and sustained belief in the airline despite the recent operational challenges.

“We want to assure you that as soon as our aircraft return from the scheduled maintenance, we will begin to provide the excellent and safe flight services, which we are known for and maintained since the commencement of our operations,” he said.

