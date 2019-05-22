Med-View pledges hitch-free 2019 Hajj operations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Med-View Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, yesterday, promised to maintain excellence and quality service delivery the airline has been known for in more than a decade of its stint in Hajj operations.

The MD spoke as the carrier signed an airlift agreement with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the 2019 Hajj operations on Monday.

Med-View emerged top among two other carriers appointed by the Federal Government to handle the 2019 Hajj airlift of pilgrims.

Bankole said the airline, having built a reputation and carved a niche in the Hajj operations before delving into scheduled operations, would not disappoint the stakeholders.

Med-View airline has been in the business of Hajj operations for the past 12 years and has so far airlifted about 400,000 pilgrims.

The airline is also the carrier of choice in some West Coast nations like Mali and Burkina Faso during the annual Hajj operations and it has equally provided emergency rescue operations for pilgrims who were stranded.

Bankole said the airline would build on the successes it achieved in the field of Hajj operations to provide excellent flight services for the pilgrims.

He also assured the airline’s shareholders, service providers and travel partners of better deals and value for their investments.

Bankole said the management of Med-View was fully aware of the operational challenges confronting the aviation industry in Nigeria, saying that no carrier was insulated from the hardship bedeviling the whole nation.

He said the airline was repositioning for better performance amid the current challenges which he described as “daunting”.

The CEO said the airline was undergoing a re-fleeting programme and that some of the aircraft that were sent for scheduled maintenance would soon arrive to increase its capacity.

