Med-View CEO chairs LAAC seminar

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Med-View Airline, has been selected as the chairman of the forthcoming Conference and Awards of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

Bankole said that the resolutions reached at the conference in the past had helped to shape the industry.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on July 17, 2019 in Lagos is with the theme: ‘Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy.’

Bankole stated that members of the league had been able to put the government on its toes through objective and analytical writings, while the policies of the government for the industry are reviewed by reporters on the beat.

Besides, Sen Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of State for Aviation was selected as the Special Guest of Honour, while Chief Executive Officers of aviation agencies in the country as well as private service providers would also grace the occasion.

Others expected included: Mr. Nick Fadugba, former Secretary General of African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, former Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Mr. Babatunde Irukera, Director-General of Consumer Protection Council (CPC) amongst others.

